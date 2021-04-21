Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

