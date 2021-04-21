ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.70 ($13.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.69 ($12.57).

ETR ENI opened at €10.07 ($11.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion and a PE ratio of -4.16. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

