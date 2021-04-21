Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 380,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 796% from the average daily volume of 42,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65.

About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.