ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.14

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.17. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 16,252 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Grupo Santander cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.