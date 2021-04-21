Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENBL. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.

NYSE ENBL opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,442,442 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

