Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.10

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.10 and last traded at C$40.73, with a volume of 37992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.58.

EMP.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

