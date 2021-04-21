Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$47.00 to C$58.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Emera traded as high as C$58.67 and last traded at C$57.90, with a volume of 96908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

