Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.