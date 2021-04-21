El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $634.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

