Eight Capital Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$17.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

TSE K opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.53. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

