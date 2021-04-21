eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares during the quarter. eHealth makes up 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 4.13% of eHealth worth $77,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHTH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in eHealth by 150.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 8,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

