EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $27.91

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.91, but opened at $26.65. EHang shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 13,948 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.63.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

