Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences traded as high as $93.22 and last traded at $93.10. 11,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,716,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.63.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

