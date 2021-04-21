Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

