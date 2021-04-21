Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

NYSE:EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.59.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

