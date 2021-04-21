Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.48.

Shares of EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

