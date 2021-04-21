Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

