Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 171.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 168.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $34.47 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.