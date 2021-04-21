Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NYSE:ETY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
