Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE:ETY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

