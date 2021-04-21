Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 423,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.17.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.