Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Atrion were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 472.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atrion by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRI traded up $17.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $668.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $650.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.04. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

