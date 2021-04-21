Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $23.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,996. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

