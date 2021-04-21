Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

NYSE PAC traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.