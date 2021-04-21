Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $210,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 19.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Trimble by 5.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Trimble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.27. 12,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.