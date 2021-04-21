Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 465,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

