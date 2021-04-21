Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.97. 352,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,374,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

