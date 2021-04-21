E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

EONGY opened at $12.17 on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

