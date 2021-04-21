Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DT opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

