Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €35.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.82 ($42.14).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

ETR DUE traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €34.78 ($40.92). The stock had a trading volume of 199,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a twelve month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.40 and its 200 day moving average is €32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

