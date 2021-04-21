Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,295.73

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,295.73 ($16.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,475 ($19.27). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,439 ($18.80), with a volume of 192,361 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,168 ($15.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,328.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

