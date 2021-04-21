Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as high as $101.15 and last traded at $101.14, with a volume of 39734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

