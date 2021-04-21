Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

DUK stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

