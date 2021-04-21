Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

