Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $146.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

