Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Dover by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.