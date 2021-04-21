Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00.

OTCMKTS:SMLR traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $717.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMLR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

