Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 552 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.