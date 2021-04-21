Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 236 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

MLM opened at $344.61 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

