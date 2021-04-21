Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 355.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,522,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $595.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.21 and its 200-day moving average is $574.87. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.62 and a 12 month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

