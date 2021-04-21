Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

