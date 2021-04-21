Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 214.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $209.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day moving average is $205.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.70.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

