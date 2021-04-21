Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.61.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

