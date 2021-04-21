Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,066 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $48,950,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of DG opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

