DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,978.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.96 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

