DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 316.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

