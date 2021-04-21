DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 38,893 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

