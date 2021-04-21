DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 27,984 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

