DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.92 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.