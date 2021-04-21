DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 235,594 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 581,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

