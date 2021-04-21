DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,763 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

